WWE SmackDown Results: Its John Cena vs The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns faces Goldberg

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:27 IST

‘A goosebump moment to start SmackDown. Can you imagine if this clash happens,’ Michael Cole said while ruining another moment for the fans. Goldberg came out to a chorus of boos to start the show and immediately asked ‘who’s next’. This time it was no surprise that Roman Reigns was the person to come out and challenge Goldberg. Everyone knew what the plan was for WrestleMania 36 and it was confirmed as Roman told Goldberg ‘I am next’.

Keeping all the emotions aside after 53-year-old’s victory over The Fiend for the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns facing Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 is a dream match for the WWE Universe. It is going to be a spectacle and we don’t expect it to be a masterpiece in professional wrestling as it is evident that Goldberg won’t be able to go past the 5-6 minute mark inside the ring. He had difficulty doing that in his prime and at this stage of his career, expectations are low from Goldberg.

If it is like the car-wreck of a match (Goldberg vs Lesnar) like WrestleMania 33, Goldberg and Roman Reigns could live up to the hype. Another interesting thing is that Roman gets the chance to slay another legend at WrestleMania.

JOHN CENA RETURNS

‘I am and will always be a WWE superstar,’ an emphatic John Cena statement.

Cena came out and declared that he is missing WrestleMania this year as he wants the chance to be given to a full-time wrestler. The crowd booed this ‘declaration’. They were expecting some kind of interference but Cena started making his exit. However, as Cena was standing at the ramp, the lights turned black. And when the lights turn off, we know what to expect- The Fiend.

However, there is something that we did not expect. The Fiend always strikes first in battles as he has done with numerous other superstars. But this time, Wyatt did what everyone does during the WrestleMania season which is to point towards the WrestleMania sign. He did that to signal a challenge for Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But it was weird seeing The Fiend being respectful towards Cena (someone he has a big history with).

We have seen that The Fiend changes his opponent after a fight. But has Goldberg changed The Fiend after WWE Super ShowDown?

Other results:-

Naomi and Lacey Evans beat Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bobby Roode pins Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman signs contract for Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Yes, you heard it right. Strowman could defend against all three at Elimination Chamber.

Daniel Bryan beats Curtis Axel

The Miz and John Morrison will defend the SmackDown tag titles against The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Ziggler and Roode and The Usos inside the Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, they were pinned by the Usos in a non-title match on SmackDown.