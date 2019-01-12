Exclusive: WWE women’s division has come a long way - Charlotte Flair

The women’s division of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has come a long way in the last few years. The division was in disarray with less focus on creating an entertaining product through storytelling, and more about the appearance of the wrestlers, which struck many to be offensive.

However, with the emergence of a strong roster of talent, the division is breaking new boundaries every week and seven-time champion Charlotte Flair believes that the better storylines and more screen time has worked wonders for her colleagues and has made them a big part of the company.

“The biggest change in the past few years is that the women wrestlers went from being secondary storylines to being the main storylines in WWE. When you see the women main event a show now, it is no longer a surprise. It’s great to see these powerful women producing great performances every week and It really blows your mind,” Charlotte told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

While the title scene has provided a lot of intriguing storylines, the thing that is still not well developed are the secondary stories. As a result, the focus remains on a handful of performers while the others have to make do with much less screen time. Charlotte agreed that the women storylines need to last longer but also pointed out that the situation is improving over time.

“There are secondary storylines right now. But you do not see them last very long,”

“However, that has improved over the years. From women demanding for time to them having matches which last more than 30 minutes. That is, by no means, a small feat,” she explained.

The time constraints may not be working for the women division right now but Charlotte does not want an exclusive show for them. While her colleagues Sasha Banks and Bayley told this reporter earlier that they will be open to that suggestion, Charlotte did not agree with it.

“Personally, I would not want a show exclusively for the women. I want to be integrated with all the other performers and I want to go out knowing that I am getting the same opportunity as my male colleagues. Also, I raises the level of competition for all the superstars in the show,” she said.

The former champion, who will be taking part in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, was in London for the opening of the UK Performance Center. The facility will be home to a lot of talent wrestlers and when asked about her pick out of the women performers, she had a clear favourite.

“If I have to choose one, then it will be Rhea (Ripley). He has the size advantage and her confidence - you really can’t teach that. I also like Toni (Storm) but Rhea is the bigger threat,” she said with a smile.

