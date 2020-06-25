e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova

Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova

Vaishali registered a 6-5 win over Bulgarian opponent late on Wednesday after having beaten strong players like Valentina Gunina and Alina Kashlinskaya in the qualifying stages.

other-sports Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
R Vaishali women’s international master in chess during a photo shoot with Hindustan Times at her residence in Chennai, India.
R Vaishali women’s international master in chess during a photo shoot with Hindustan Times at her residence in Chennai, India.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Young Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali pulled off an upset win over former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova in first leg of FIDE chess.com Women Speed Chess Championships but the country’s top player Koneru Humpy bowed out in the opener.

The Chennai-based Vaishali will take on International Master Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia in the quarterfinals.

Vaishali registered a 6-5 win over Bulgarian opponent late on Wednesday after having beaten strong players like Valentina Gunina and Alina Kashlinskaya in the qualifying stages.

Reigning world rapid champion Humpy meanwhile went down 4.5-5.5 to her Vietnamese rival in the first round.

The scores were level at 3.5 points after the first two segments but the Vietnam player won the first two games of the final phase to secure a spot in the last eight.

Vaishali was delighted to put it across Stefanova.

“Yeah, it was great to play a former world champion and defeat her,” she told PTI.

“I was leading the match after one hour with 5.5-2.5 then in the bullet segment (but) internet got disconnected and I lost on time in an equal position,” she said after managing to pip her rival in a close finish.

The Chennai player, sister of chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Asian Blitz Championship winner in 2017, will meet Turmunkh in the last eight clash later on Thursday.

The Grand Prix will consist of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event.

In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings.The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, CM warns of another lockdown
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In