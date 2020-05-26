e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Your victory contributes to my good health: When Balbir Sr met M S Dhoni

Your victory contributes to my good health: When Balbir Sr met M S Dhoni

Dhoni had thanked him and enquired about his health, to which the legend had smiled and replied, “Your victory contributes towards my good health.”

other-sports Updated: May 26, 2020 15:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
File image of MS Dhoni and Balbir Singh.
File image of MS Dhoni and Balbir Singh.(File)
         

His name was synonymous with hockey but Balbir Singh Sr was not immune to the charm of India’s favourite sport cricket and once told former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni that “your victory contributes towards my good health”. The 96-year-old Singh, who won a three consecutive Olympic gold medals, died in Mohali on Monday. The encounter with Dhoni happened four years ago when the Indian team was at the PCA stadium in Mohali ahead of their World T20 tie against Australia. Singh wanted to convey his good wishes to the team before the game.

Dhoni had thanked him and enquired about his health, to which the legend had smiled and replied, “Your victory contributes towards my good health.” Singh, then 92, had told PTI, “I came to wish the team to win their third world title and complete their own golden hat-trick.” India defeated Australia to make the semifinals before going down to the West Indies in that edition of the World T20.

Also read: Balbir sir had no airs despite his achievements

India had won the World T20 title in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. The hockey icon was battling multiple health issues and had been on life support for over two weeks.

One of the country’s greatest athletes, Singh became the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history.

Also read: Balbir Singh Senior: The legendary goal machine who defined an era of champions

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics has stood the test of time. He had scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match at the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1975.

tags
top news
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
‘Absolutely absurd’: Rahul on Yogi’s remark on hiring UP workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In