2 women Judo players got govt jobs with fake certificates, land in trouble

2 women Judo players got govt jobs with fake certificates, land in trouble

SHO of the Sachiwalaya police station, DC Gupta, said that he received a complaint on December 22 but the case has not been lodged yet as the police were looking into the matter.

patna Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:06 IST
Mukesh Kumar Mishra
Mukesh Kumar Mishra
Hindustan Times, Patna
The government has also recommended departmental proceedings against Om Shanti Devi and Rupa Rani for submitting fake certificates.
The government has also recommended departmental proceedings against Om Shanti Devi and Rupa Rani for submitting fake certificates.(HT Photo?Representational use)
         

A written complaint has been filed against two women Judo players with the Sachiwalaya police station in Patna for alleged cheating and forgery to secure their appointments in government jobs against sports quota in 2016.

Additional secretary Shreeram Baitha filed a written complaint and requested police officers to lodge the FIR against the accused players, Om Shanti Devi and Rupa Rani, for cheating, forgery and conspiracy.

SHO of the Sachiwalaya police station, DC Gupta, however, said that he received a complaint on December 22 but the case has not been lodged yet as the police were looking into the matter.

Also Read: Bihar issues guidelines for reopening of schools, colleges at 50% capacity

Om Shanti Devi, a resident of Danapur, Patna, secured a government job on the basis of certificate of participation in senior national Judo championship (Uttarakhand)-2009-10, 2011-2012 and Rupa Rani of Kolkata, also got a government job on the basis of participation in the national senior judo competition in Kolkata in 2011 and senior judo championship in Una (HP) in 2013-2014. “The certificates of both players were found to be fake during a scrutiny,” the additional secretary’s complaint alleged.

The government has also recommended departmental proceedings against Om Shanti Devi and Rupa Rani for securing jobs reserved for sports quota in 2016. The vacancy was advertised on June 6, 2015. Om Shanti Devi and Rupa Rani had submitted their sports certificate on July 22, 2015. Later, the concerned department sent their certificates to Indian Federation of Judo, New Delhi, which found them to be fake.

