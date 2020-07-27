e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Begusarai district

4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Begusarai district

The mishap took place on National Highway-31 near Lakho village on Saturday evening, police said.

patna Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Begusarai
The police had earlier said that five people were killed in the accident.
The police had earlier said that five people were killed in the accident.
         

Four persons were killed and one was injured after the car carrying them hit a road divider and overturned, and a truck rammed into it in Begusarai district of Bihar, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police had earlier said that five people were killed in the accident.

The mishap took place on National Highway-31 near Lakho village on Saturday evening, he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the death of four persons in a road accident in Begusarai district and announced payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the deceased’s family, an official release said.

Besides, Kumar also prayed for the speedy recovery of the person who received injuries in the incident, the release said, adding that the CM prayed to the almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss of their near and dear ones.

The driver had apparently lost control of the car and hit the road divider. The vehicle overturned and then the truck rammed into it, Lakho police outpost officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one person was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Begusarai, Sharma said.

The car was on its way to Azadnagar-Kashimpur village from Begusarai town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chinku Kumar Rai (24), Pankaj Rai (34), Santosh Rai (35) and Bambam Mahto (24), Sharma said.

tags
top news
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
LIVE: Highest one-day spike of 49,931 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to over 14 lakh
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
Bihar, Karnataka, Bengal and Andhra face huge risk of becoming Covid-19 hotspots
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
IAS aspirant’s gang of 6 used explosives to open ATMs in Madhya Pradesh, caught: Cop
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer badly mismanaged by BCCI: Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In