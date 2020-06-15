e-paper
Home / Patna / 7 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Gaya district

7 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Gaya district

The incident took place on GT road (NH 2) near Bishunganj village under Amas police station of the district when a speeding truck rammed into the two auto-rickshaws killing seven people and leaving four injured, the officer said.

patna Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Those killed and injured in the accident were returning to their village Regania under Amas police station in two-autorickshaws after attending a "tilak" function at Baluganj in Deo block of neighbouring Aurangabad district.
Those killed and injured in the accident were returning to their village Regania under Amas police station in two-autorickshaws after attending a "tilak" function at Baluganj in Deo block of neighbouring Aurangabad district.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Seven persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit two auto-rickshaws on GT road in Bihar’s Gaya district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on GT road (NH 2) near Bishunganj village under Amas police station of the district when a speeding truck rammed into the two auto-rickshaws killing seven people and leaving four injured, the officer said.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra said, adding that bodies have been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for postmortem.

The injured persons are being treated at Madanpur primary health centre of Aurangabad district and Amas primary health centre where the condition of some of them are stated to be critical, police said.

Those killed and injured in the accident were returning to their village Regania under Amas police station in two-autorickshaws after attending a “tilak” function at Baluganj in Deo block of neighbouring Aurangabad district.

The two auto-rickshaws were on their way towards Gaya from Aurangabad while the speeding truck was coming from the opposite direction (from Gaya to Aurangabad), sources said.

