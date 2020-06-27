e-paper
Bihar Cabinet approves job for kin of state’s soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

patna Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:27 IST
Patna, Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is holding meeting with officials.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is holding meeting with officials.(HT file photo)
         

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to provide a government job to a family member each of the soldiers from the state who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. Ten Indian soldiers were also held captive and later released.

After the clash, Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

