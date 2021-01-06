e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / BJP lawmaker takes part in Covaxin trial in Patna

BJP lawmaker takes part in Covaxin trial in Patna

Sanjiv Chaurasia will be administered the second trial dose after 28 days; he said he hoped his action will dispel the doubts over the reliability of the indigenous vaccine

patna Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:35 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sanjiv Chaurasia participated in the phase III trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech International Limited’s locally developed vaccine for Covid-19, at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. He will be administered the second trial dose after 28 days, said Dr CM Singh, principal investigator of the trial.

Chaurasia said, “Everything is fine. I feel absolutely all right. I hope my action will dispel doubts raised by some opposition leaders over the reliability of the indigenous vaccine. I thank the Prime Minister and our scientists for developing the indigenous vaccine.”

The Opposition has criticised the Centre for prematurely rolling out Covaxin without the completion of its phase III trials. The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday announced that it has approved Covaxin along with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India. The immunisation roll-out will begin with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also read | Vaccine dry run at 8 centres in Delhi today

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said Chaurasia has given a befitting reply to the detractors. “He is the first MLA [member of legislative assembly] to have not only won the battle against coronavirus but also sent out a clear message about the safety of the vaccine by participating in its trial.”

Around 1,215 volunteers have so far participated in the phase III trials of Covaxin in Patna since December 7, said Dr Singh. Researchers are looking at a sample size of 25,800 volunteers across India.

tags
top news
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
Srinagar airport battles to clear runway as heavy snowfall pounds city
Srinagar airport battles to clear runway as heavy snowfall pounds city
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
24 years on, Maharashtra may okay waiver for Michael Jackson concert
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In