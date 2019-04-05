Blushes in NDA after tainted MLC Manorama Devi shares stage with PM Modi

Presence of JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, an accused in liquor haul case, at the dais of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar here on April 2 has caused a flutter in the local political circles, particularly in the NDA camp.

At the rally, Modi even mentioned her name in his speech.

What has further embarrassed the NDA leadership is the active participation of Manorama Devi’s husband Bindi Yadav in BJP’s road show led by the Bihar’s agriculture minister Prem Kumar in Gaya a day before the PM’s rally.

Bindi Yadav is out on bail in the infamous Gaya road rage case in which a class 12 student was shot dead by his son Rocky Yadav on May 7, 2016.

A senior BJP leader of the Gaya district committee said, “Now NDA leaders have started including tainted leaders in poll campaign. They should have kept Manorama Devi and Bindi Yadav away from the dais. It will earn us a bad name.’’

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:14 IST