Fresh measles death takes toll to 8 in West Champaran

A survey conducted by the state health department has found yet another suspected measles death in West Champaran, taking the tally to eight in the district in the last 10 days.

The deceased has been identified as Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Lakra village in Yogapatti block, health department officials said, adding that it came to for in course of survey conducted by the medical team in coordination with Centre for Disease Control (CDC), ICDS, ASHA and district education department.

Seven deaths were reported from two villages of Bhawanipur and Pratap Bircha in the districtm, said a health official.

“In the course of our preliminary survey, as many as 129 suspected cases have been detected from various places so far,” said Dr. Kiran Shankar Jha, district Immunisation Officer. “The exact contour would only be known after the completion of the survey,” said Jha.

“During the survey, unhygienic condition has been found out to be the major reason behind the spread of the disease,” said Dr. DN Thakur, civil surgeon (in charge), West Champaran.

The immunization coverage of the district improved from 29.14 per cent in 2015-16 to the in 86 per cent in 2017-18, said a health department official, quoting National Family Health Survey report. “It stands above the state average of 81 per cent,” said the officer.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease affecting children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years, globally. The disease is transmitted through droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of the infected persons.

Initial symptoms, which usually appear 10–12 days after infection, include high fever, a runny nose, bloodshot eyes, and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth. Rashes begin to appear on face and upper neck region after some days, gradually spreading downwards.

Meanwhile, cases of measles have been pouring at private practitioners as well. “Three cases of measles have poured in today itself among many in past few months. Around 30, cases have been reported in past one month,” said

So far at least 1.81 crore children of the 3.77 crore in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 years in Bihar, have been vaccinated as part of the life-threatening measles and rubella campaign in schools and outreach sessions, which got underway on January 15.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:36 IST