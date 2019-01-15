Gaya girl killing: Weavers’ body says police probe biased

The Gaya police have come in for sharp criticism for arrest and alleged torture of the family members, including the parents and sisters of the girl whose beheaded body was found on January 6.

The weaver community, to which the girl belonged, has demanded a CBI probe to dig out the truth behind the killing.

The community’s representatives has met ADG (law and order) Alok Raj on Sunday and alleged that the Gaya police were biased in investigation. It has set three-day deadline for the police to ensure arrest of the girl’s killer failing which they would meet chief minister Nitish Kumar to demand a CBI probe into the case.

However, the police maintain that the girl was killed by her family members and cite confessions recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Gaya’s senior SSP, Rajeev Mishra, said the parents of the girl had been sent to the jail after they made revelations about the killing of the girl. The police special investigation team (SIT), under the leadership of an ASP rank officer, was probing the case, he said.

The weavers’ body office-bearers, including its president Prem Narayan Patwa, disputed the Gaya police’s claims, alleged that the Wazirganj camp DSP, accompanied by other police officers, tortured the girl’s family members to confess their involvement in the crime. “We have only deferred our agitation. Our protest will resume after the end of the three-day deadline. Besides, our children working in other cities of the country or pursuing their engineering courses have also come on the streets to vent their ire against the Gaya police. Our children on Sunday took out a massive candle march in Bengaluru, which is likely to be followed in other places, including New Delhi,” Patwa said.

Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team on Monday arrived here from the state capital and ollected samples from the place where the body was found.

Asked about the Narco test of the alleged accused and other suspects in the case, the SSP said the Gaya police had already started the process for the test and a petition in this regard would be filed in the court on Tuesday or Wednesday. He claimed the probe was heading in proper direction.

Jan Adhikar Party president and MP Pappu Yadav also met the family members of the deceased on Monday and spoke to the community leaders and assured them all cooperation in their agitation for justice. He handed over cheque of Rs 50,000 each to the three sisters of the deceased.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 07:42 IST