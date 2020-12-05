e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package

IIT-Patna student bags Rs 47 lakh annual package

A BTech student received Rs 47 lakh annual package from DE Shaw Indian Software Private Limited, the highest domestic offer in the ongoing placement drive.

patna Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 22:16 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Students at Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) have managed to fetch lucrative job offers by attracting various reputed firms amid apprehensions around job security triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A BTech student received Rs 47 lakh annual package from DE Shaw Indian Software Private Limited, the highest domestic offer in the ongoing placement drive, officials claimed on Saturday.

Another BTech student has bagged an annual package of Rs 43.50 lakh from Microsoft along with five other students who have grabbed job offers worth more than Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Training and placement officer, Kripa Shankar Singh said, “During the first phase of placement drive, 40 per cent of registered BTech students have been placed while more than 75 per cent of computer science students have been placed till now. Six students from the current batch have received an internship offer and one student has received a job offer from Google, India. Two students have received international internships from Japan.”

He said, “The students will join their respective organizations in May-June 2021. It is yet not determined if students, especially those who have bagged international offers, will travel to foreign destinations or carry out their jobs remotely. It will be finalised assessing the Covid-19 situation in future.”

Also read: ‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Jose V Parambil, professor in-charge of training and placement cell, said, “Since recruiters are unable to visit campus amid Covid-19 pandemic, we geared up for virtual campus placement drive on prescheduled time. Students qualified written exams followed by online interviews. The placement cell has conducted online training programs to mentor the students for the online campus recruitment process. Students faced online written exam and technical interview.”

Last year, three students of IIT-P bagged an annual package of Rs 59 lakh each from a foreign company.

tags
top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
Farm leaders hopeful govt will repeal laws but will continue with Bharat Bandh
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In