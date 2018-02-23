RJD MLA in Bihar revolts against Tejashwi, praises Nitish

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator has raised a banner of revolt against party leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, describing his ongoing statewide ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra (tour for saving the Constitution and for justice) a “nautanki” or drama.

Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, a fourth term MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur, also gave Tejashwi’s public meeting in the district on Thursday a miss.

While Tejashwi, leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, was addressing the public meeting at Sharfuddin government high school in Bochaha assembly constituency of the district, Maheshwar chose to attend a bank’s opening ceremony at a place nearly 25 km from the venue of the rally.

After the bank function, the MLA was all praise for chief minister Nitish Kumar’s development programmes. The Gaighat MLA told reporters that the Nitish-led government was making rapid strides towards development. “The state was moving on the path of development. This processes will continue for more years and the state will touch new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of the chief minister ,” he said.

The MLA also took a dig at RJD president Lalu Prasad, calling him a “symbol of nepotism.”

He said Lalu’s son Tejashwi had embarked on the yatra only to befool people as he had been harping on alleged betrayal of mandate by Nitish .

“The political innings of Lalu has come to an end as he has only promoted his family members and ignored interests of party workers,” the RJD MLA added.

RJD’s Bihar unit chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said the party had taken a serious note of MLA’s comments. The party would issue a show cause notice to the Gaighat MLA and take appropriate action if his reply was not found satisfactory, he said.

The MLA’s utterances against RJD leaders has come as rude shock for the party ahead of the crucial byelections to Araria Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Bihar on March 11. The byelections, being held for the first time after the collapse of the Grand Alliance, are being seen as a litmus test for the RJD as well as the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine.