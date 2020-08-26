e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Seven fell into river as bridge collapsed in Bihar

Seven fell into river as bridge collapsed in Bihar

The bridge that collapsed had been closed for traffic but cyclists were allowed to use it.

patna Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:20 IST
Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Araria
The state disaster response team was carrying out rescue operation.
The state disaster response team was carrying out rescue operation. (HT Photo)
         

A 200-feet- long bridge known as Bardia Bridge over Bakra river in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed on Tuesday afternoon resulting in at least seven people falling into the river. The state disaster response force (SDRF) team is carrying out search operations.

The 20 -year-old bridge near Udahat under Mahalgaon police station of the district was closed for traffic for the last few months, however, pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use it to cross over. The accident took place when a tractor carrying some people and a cyclist were crossing the bridge on Tuesday.

Araria sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “Though the SDRF team is carrying on the search operation, no one has come forward to complain that a near or dear one was drowned or missing. Eyewitnesses’ accounts suggest that all the people were either rescued by local divers or they managed to swim to safety.”

The police officer confirmed that the dilapidated bridge was closed for passage.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar’s virtual mega rally for Bihar polls set for September 6

Jokihat circle officer Ashok Kumar, said, “The police on duty had stopped the tractor from crossing over the bridge but the driver didn’t stop.” He added, “All the people who had fallen into the river however swam to safety.”

A police official said another person who was filming the mishap had also fallen into the river and he later told police that all the people had managed to swim to safety.

A new bridge is under construction by the side of the collapsed bridge and it is likely to be made operational soon.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In