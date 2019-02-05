Sushil Modi launches BJP raths in Bihar for ‘Bharat ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday launched 17 motorised chariots (raths) for its ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’ and the “Sankalp Patra” initiative.

The BJP’s campaign will try to reach the masses through various mediums.

The party is hoping to seek suggestions directly from the people to prepare its sankalp patra or the election manifesto for the 2019 election through the month-long campaign across the country.

“This is a unique initiative on the part of the BJP which has democratized the manifesto formulation procedure through public participation. What we have promised in 2014 and consequently achieved will be made public. Through the Sankalp Patra, the party will try to know what the people expect now? What are their expectations,” Modi said.

On Sunday, BJP national president Amit Shah along with union home minister Rajnath Singh had kicked off the programme in New Delhi.

Modi said the rath would travel across the state with a tablet where people can record their suggestions through a video. These chariots would also have a drop box where people can drop their suggestions, which would be included in the party’s sankalp patra.

“People can also send in their suggestions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram using the hashtag #BharatKeMannKiBaat,” said Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Nityanand Rai said that 17 such vehicles would be touring all the 40 Lok Sabha and 243 assembly segments in the state.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:57 IST