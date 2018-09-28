Three die of asphyxiation in septic tank in Bihar’s Saran district

Three labourers died due to asphyxiation while one labourer fell unconscious after entering a newly constructed septic tank in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Dhanauti village when the labourers entered the septic tank in the morning to clean it. They died of suffocation as the septic tank was filled with carbon dioxide gas, sources said.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Bhola Rai, 26-year-old Rinku Shah and 30-year-old Amit Ram. The identity of fourth person, who was admitted at Masarkh health centre for treatment, is yet to be established.

Sources said that three persons went inside the tank, one by one, to clean the tank. After some time, when the fourth labourer failed to get any response from his colleague, he went inside to find all three lying unconscious. While trying to pull them, the fourth one also fell unconscious and was rushed to Masarakh health centre where the other three were declared dead.

Ramesh Kumar Mahato, SHO, Panapur police station said the incident took place around 10: 30 am. “The bodies were taken out and sent for autopsy. The family members have been informed. The bodies would be handed over to them soon.”

With Thursday’s death, 21 people have died due to suffocation while cleaning septic tanks across Bihar so far this year. Four labourers died on September 9 after they were exposed to poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Siwan district.

The deaths are set to further intensify agitation by rights groups and activists, who have described deaths of ‘safai karmis’ in sewage and septic tanks as national shame.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 13:42 IST