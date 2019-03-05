Unfazed by border tension, Lahore designers do brisk business in Patna

Junaid Akhtar, a professional garment designer from Pakistan’s Lahore, is a regular at Patna’s pre-Holi trade fair, which is an exhibition of garments and handicraft items, organised by the Bihar Mahila Udyog Sangh for over a decade. He comes with a good stock of designer garments every year, which he comfortably sells, and returns home with a good earning.

This year’s five-day pre-holi exhibition-cum-trade fair is on at Patna’s famous planetarium campus and Akhtar is back with his designer garments made of fabric manufactured in Pakistan. He is accompanied five other garment traders, all from Lahore.

Utterly unfazed by the ongoing tension between India and his country Pakistan, he is liberally carrying out his business and moving around with élan on the Patna streets during free time. He says that India in general and Patna in particular is his second home and he enjoys coming here again and again.

The recent development along the border, he says, is unlikable and the two countries should exercise restrain for aman (peace). He did not refrain from appealing his country to take proactive steps to ensure peace and augment trade, cultural exchange.

“Both our countries have long been enjoying a shared culture. We have similar tastes, food and costume. People here have been a huge fan of our fabric, design, embroidery and saris. All this has been possible because of the smooth relations between the two countries. Let peace return and we remain like a family,” Akhtar said, attending customers, mostly women at the fair.

Ibrahim, another trader said, any change in costume design or fashion trends impacts customers on both sides of the border. “The cut lines of women’s suits are bit lengthier in our country. Incidentally, such designs are in vogue in India now. We have got those designer outfits here and they are being liked by one and all.”

Ibrahim said, “Whether in Delhi or Patna, we have never felt like being away from home, in another country. However, we fear that the skirmishes along the border might affect our trade and business if it continues for long.”

Organisers said that these designers and traders from Lahore are regular at their fair and often come here on invitation at least twice a year. They said the Pakistani traders often come with a rich collection of apparels, fabrics, zardozi art works and Pakistani Saris and they turn out to be a big draw. Bihar has remained a huge market of Pakistani dress materials, brands and garments.

Ashley Taneja, a Delhi based designer, who specializes in Pakistani apparels fabrics and embroidery and has been working with Pakistani designers for long, is also participating in the exhibition-cum-fair. She said, “Such is the craze for Pakistani suits and typical Muslim costumes like Sharara and Garara that my entire stock get sold out within three days. I am also a regular here and never had to stay back till the end of the exhibition.”

Usha Jha, Bihar Mahila Udyog Sangh president said, “Pakistani products have remained one of the great attractions of the pre- Holi Mela and pre- Dussehra Melas we organize every year. Our fairs have always been appreciated for sending the messages of harmony and brotherhood.”

From organizers to exhibitors, everyone at the fair has one wish that there is peace all over and India and Pakistan become friendly yet again.

