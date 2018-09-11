Woman panchayat member in Bihar molested, one held after video goes viral

One man was arrested and search was on for another in connection with a case of molestation of a woman panchayat representative from Bihar’s Nalanda district. The incident came to light after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media on Monday.

The 20-second video clip shows two men misbehaving with the woman and molesting her while she is trying to escape from their clutches.

Police said the incident took place in Chero police outpost area on August 23 when the woman and one of her relatives were on way to Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district on an auto-rickshaw.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said as there was a traffic jam near Dhoba Bridge, they decided to walk to their destination. When they reached an isolated place, two unidentified men accosted her, she said, adding that while one of them started molesting her, the other man shot the incident on his mobile phone.

After the incident, the men began to blackmail her for sexual favour, she said. When she refused to meet their demand, the two men circulated the video on the social media, the woman alleged.

Chero police outpost SHO Rakesh Kumar said a case had been lodged against two men — Manish Kumar alias Sadhu and Sujit Kumar — on the basis of the statement of the woman. Manish had been arrested from Bakhtiyarpur, while raids were on to nab another culprit, he said.

