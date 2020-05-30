e-paper
Woman, six-month-old son killed in blast at house in Bihar's Munger

Woman, six-month-old son killed in blast at house in Bihar’s Munger

The blast happened in one Dashrath Sah’s house near Bariyarpur Bazaar Pul around 3 am, said Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh.

patna Updated: May 30, 2020 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Munger
A woman and her six-month-old son were killed in a massive blast that rocked a house in Bihar’s Munger district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The blast happened in one Dashrath Sah’s house near Bariyarpur Bazaar Pul around 3 am, said Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh.

Sah’s daughter Roma Kumari (30) and her son were killed in the blast, she said.

The intensity of the blast was so massive that six adjacent houses also got damaged, police said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, Singh said.

It is difficult to say anything about the cause of the blast as investigation is on, she said, adding that dog squad and forensics team have been called for collecting the samples from the spot.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Bhagalpur-Munger Road demanding compensation for the victim’s family.

District officials assured them to look into their demands, following which the blockade was lifted.

