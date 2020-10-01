e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

People want us to sing for free on digital platforms, says Kailash Kher

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 19:50 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Kailash Kher on his recent visit to Lucknow
Kailash Kher on his recent visit to Lucknow(Sourced photo)
         


Singer Kailash Kher feels music has been an indisputable stress buster during the ongoing Covid crisis. “The pandemic has played heavily on our mental health along with the physical aspect. So, I focused on my music as it plays a big role in

de-stressing as music gives internal peace to all.”

The singer was in the state capital recently as a panelist at the official meet to discuss upcoming film city in Uttar Pradesh initiated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Talking about what all kept the ‘Kailasa’ singer busy, “During the phase I came out with a motivational song ‘Main hi mera rakshak hoon’ then memoir on suicide ‘Ek jyot hai jagi’ along with the song ‘Atmanirbhar hum, bolo Vande Matram’ and others. Under Sangeet Setu, with Citizen Rights Association (ISRA), I combined three generation (123 singers) of musicians to give a message of peace and strength to the world,” said Kailash.

The ‘Teri deewani’ singer collaborated with many organisations for various projects. “Currently I’m also organising musical motivational talks. As I feel when said with music thoughts leave a deeper impact.”

Kailash has done some commercial recordings too. “In this tough phase I tried my best to keep crediting salaries of my staff and thankfully I was able to generate it like always. As per live gigs, enquiries have started to pour in and God-willing we will be able to do shows from December onwards. We need live shows as virtual income is too low and most of them have been in collaborations for a cause. Truth is that everyone wants us to sing for free on digital platforms.”

He is working on his new album. “We planned to bring it come out by this year but ‘Parmatma ne yeh saal to nigal hi liya’. Probably, by next year we will able to bring out the new album.”

top news
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
KXIP vs MI Live: Ishan Kishan departs, MI lose their third wicket
KXIP vs MI Live: Ishan Kishan departs, MI lose their third wicket
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras, UP police take him back to Delhi
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras, UP police take him back to Delhi
Covid-19: There are answers that lie in Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj
Covid-19: There are answers that lie in Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In