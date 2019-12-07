Personal Agenda with Eoin Morgan: The best way to handle trolls is to ignore them!

brunch

If not a cricketer, what would you have been?

I’d have definitely been involved with sports in some way or the other.

What did winning the World Cup in 2019 mean to you?

It was the final culmination of all the hard work we did in the last four years.

Morgan matters Date of birth: September 10

Sun sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Dublin

Home town: London

School/college: Catholic University School, Dublin

Debut: Playing for Middlesex when I was 16

High point of your life: Winning the World Cup 2019

Low point of your life: When we were knocked out of the World Cup in 2015

Is there an Indian cricketer who you admire?

Yes. Sachin Tendulkar!

And your favourite cricket ground is...?

Lords.

What truly excites you about cricket?

Currently, the super short T10 format is most appealing. It has great potential of growth!

Tell us the last thing you googled.

A hotel in Mumbai.

Suppose you woke up as a woman tomorrow, you would…?

I would definitely be in a huge shock!

Who are you closest to?

My wife.

The theme song of your life would be...?

Beautiful Day by U2.

Who is your favourite Bollywood celebrity?

Shah Rukh Khan. Having played for his team, I found him to be a really nice guy.

On my Phone Most used App: WhatsApp

Most rewatched on YouTube:Samit Patel falling over and getting run out on his backside. It’s hilarious!

Least used app: Any weather app

Last Insta post was: At the airport on my way to Mumbai

People on my speedial: My dad and my wife

Twitter or Instagram, which one works best for you?

Both complement each other really well. Twitter is great for creating a dialogue and I prefer Instagram for some amazing pictures.

What’s the best way to handle trolls?

Ignore them. Do not engage unless they are really bad and then you have to call them out.

A book that’s inspired you...?

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

Fitness for you is…?

A part of my job.

A piece of advice you want to give youngsters?

The same advice my dad gave me as a kid: “Enjoy and make as many friends as you can, and when times are tough don’t take things too seriously, it’s not the end of the world.”

The biggest risk you have taken...?

I suppose buying horses.

When you are not playing cricket, you are…?

Watching sports!

