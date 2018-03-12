Gala, Fuji, or Golden Delicious: What’s your pick?
Mar 12, 2018 17:10 IST
The apples differ in their sweetness (refer to the sweetness meter) and taste but they are all fantastic to eat. Let’s take a look at the spread. (Washington Apples)
Fuji (Washington Apples)
Gala (Washington Apples)
Golden Delicious (Washington Apples)
Granny Smith (WashinGton Apples)
Honeycrisp (Washington Apples)
Red Delicious (Washington Apples)
Cripps Pink (Washington Apples)
