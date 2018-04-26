Chennai Super Kings edge out Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL thriller
Apr 26, 2018 09:18 IST
Chennai Superkings edged out Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a thrilling IPL 2018 encounter in Bangalore on Wednesday. (BCCI)
It was billed as a contest between Indian cricket team stalwarts MS Dhoni (L) and Virat Kohli. (BCCI)
Batting first, RCB rode on AB de Villiers’ 68 off 30 to inch towards a big total. (BCCI)
De Villiers was ably supported by Quinton de Kock, who scored 53 from 37. (BCCI)
Three CSK bowlers picked two wickets each, but were unable to prevent RCB from getting past 200. (BCCI)
In response, CSK were struggling at 74/4 in nine overs and it looked like a lost cause. (BCCI)
However, Ambati Rayudu hit 82 from 53 balls to take the side closer to a win. (BCCI)
