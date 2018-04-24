 Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket legend turns 45 | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 24, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket legend turns 45

Apr 24, 2018 12:50 IST

latest photogalleries

featured photos