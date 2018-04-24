Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket legend turns 45
Apr 24, 2018 12:50 IST
Sachin Tendulkar, the god of Indian cricket, turned 45 on Tuesday (April 24). (PTI)
Tendulkar and Michael Clarke at a book launch in Mumbai on Monday. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer (34,357) of all time in international cricket. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar, Michael Clarke and Ravi Shastri at the launch of Boria Majumdar’s book “Eleven God and a Billion Indians” on Monday. (PTI)
He got married to Anjali in 1995. (PTI)
Tendulkar was the pillar of an Indian victory in the Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah in 1998. (PTI)
The ‘Master Blaster’ ended his international career with 100 centuries. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
Tendulkar is the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
