IPL 2018: AB de Villiers’ fiery 90 helps Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils
Apr 21, 2018 23:47 IST
/
AB de Villiers scored 90* as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. (BCCI)
/
After choosing to bowl first, RCB gave DD the first jolt when Umesh Yadav dismissed Gautam Gambhir. (BCCI)
/
Yuzvendra Chahal then took the important wickets of Jason Roy and Glenn Maxwell. (BCCI)
/
Shreyas Iyer combined well with Rishabh Pant and scored 52. (BCCI)
/
Iyer was dismissed by Washington Sundar. (BCCI)
/
Rishabh Pant top-scored for DD with a 48-ball 85. (BCCI)
/
After Delhi Daredevils set RCB a 175-run target, they got the wicket of Manan Vohra in the second over. He was dismissed by Maxwell. (BCCI)
/
AB de Villiers, however, had some other idea as he reached the half-century mark in just 24 balls. (BCCI)
/
De Villiers combined with Virat Kohli (30) for a 63-run stand. (BCCI)
/