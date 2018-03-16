Nidahas Trophy: Mahmudullah clinches thriller for Bangladesh after last over drama

/ Bangladesh's Mahmudullah reacts after scoring the winning run to defeat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets during their Nidahas Trophy encounter. (AP) / Tamim Iqbal (50) and Mahmudullah (43*) starred for the visitors as they sealed the deal with a ball to spare. (AP) / Bangladesh's team members lift their batsman Mahmudullah as they celebrate their team's victory over Sri Lanka. (AP) / Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, left, leaves the field after being dismissed as Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka celebrates. (AP) / Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera watches. (AP) / Sri Lanka's team members celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman. (AP) / Tamim Iqbal (50) was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy match against Sri Lanka. (AP) / Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, center, celebrates the the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka. (AP) / Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, right, gestures after scoring a half century against Bangladesh. (AP) / TOPSHOT - Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman (R) dismisses Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (C). (AFP) / Thisara Perera and Kusal Perera struck half centuries in a fine counter-attacking batting display for Sri Lanka. (AFP) / Bangladesh will now face India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 on Sunday. (AP)