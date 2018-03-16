Nidahas Trophy: Mahmudullah clinches thriller for Bangladesh after last over drama
Mar 16, 2018 23:10 IST
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah reacts after scoring the winning run to defeat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets during their Nidahas Trophy encounter. (AP)
Tamim Iqbal (50) and Mahmudullah (43*) starred for the visitors as they sealed the deal with a ball to spare. (AP)
Bangladesh's team members lift their batsman Mahmudullah as they celebrate their team's victory over Sri Lanka. (AP)
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, left, leaves the field after being dismissed as Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka celebrates. (AP)
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera watches. (AP)
Sri Lanka's team members celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman. (AP)
Tamim Iqbal (50) was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy match against Sri Lanka. (AP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, center, celebrates the the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka. (AP)
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera, right, gestures after scoring a half century against Bangladesh. (AP)
TOPSHOT - Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman (R) dismisses Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (C). (AFP)
Thisara Perera and Kusal Perera struck half centuries in a fine counter-attacking batting display for Sri Lanka. (AFP)
