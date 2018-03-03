Photos: Connaught Place as a circle, this time through the camera
Mar 04, 2018 14:36 IST
Connaught Place (CP) and Delhi might as well be interchangeable for the tourist. The city’s prime commercial district, it was a ridge, covered with kikar trees and populated with jackals and wild pigs until the early 1920s. HT photographer Burhaan Kinu takes a walk in CP with a fisheye lens to show its expanse. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Over the decades, CP has presented itself not just as a shopping district for high end retail, but also as a destination for those love old and new books sold on pavements. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Seen behind the autorickshaw, the 207-foot-tall flag at Central Park in CP was installed by the Flag Foundation of India, a Delhi-based nonprofit set up by Indian steel magnate Naveen Jindal to encourage Indians to feel proud to fly the national flag. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Now home to a sprawling metro station underneath, Connaught Place was originally developed as a showpiece of Lutyens’ Delhi. Construction work began in 1929 and was completed in 1933. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Delhi Street Art (DSA), an organisation that promotes public art with the help of young artists, has transformed the way the otherwise plain walls of Shankar Market looked before. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Connaught Place has been a traffic nightmare for years now. After facing opposition from traders about declaring it a car-free zone, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decided last month that it would improve last-mile connectivity before enforcing the plan. For this, the council has now decided to purchase nine buses and build an electric bike station. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
about the galleryInitially a ridge covered with kikar trees, Delhi's Connaught Place was built between 1929 and 1933 as a commercial district in Lutyens Delhi. HT photographer Burhaan Kinu takes a walk in the circular district with a fisheye lens, to showcase a wide gamut of what CP has to offer.