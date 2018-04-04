Cristiano Ronaldo stunner headlines Real Madrid’s glorious night in Turin
Apr 04, 2018 12:58 IST
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores his overhead goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match against Juventus at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Tuesday. (AFP)
Shortly after scoring the goal, Ronaldo looked stunned by his own incredible finish. (AFP)
The Portuguese forward immediately ran to the corner of the ground to celebrate. (AFP)
It was Ronaldo’s 39th goal of the season in all competitions. (AFP)
Ronaldo’s goals helped Real Madrid seal a 3-0 away victory in Turin. (AFP)
The magical finish was met with a stirring standing ovation from the Juventus fans. (AFP)
Ronaldo promptly folded his hands to thank the Juve faithful for their gesture. (AFP)
Ronaldo was later congratulated by Juventus’ veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for his goal. (AFP)
Ronaldo also went on to assist Marcelo’s goal for Real Madrid for a 3-0 lead. (AFP)
