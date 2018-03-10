 From Farooq Takla’s arrest to BV Doshi’s Pritzker Prize win: India this week in photos | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
From Farooq Takla’s arrest to BV Doshi’s Pritzker Prize win: India this week in photos

Mar 11, 2018 14:31 IST
From the arrest of Farooq Takla, alleged key conspirator behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi’s Pritzker Architecture Prize win -- a round up of the week across India in pictures.

