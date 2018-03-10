From Farooq Takla’s arrest to BV Doshi’s Pritzker Prize win: India this week in photos
Mar 11, 2018 14:31 IST
Farooq Takla, Dawood Ibrahim's aide brought for medical examination at St. George's Hospital before being produced in court in Mumbai on March 8, 2018. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, 90, winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, poses at his residence in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2018. He became the first Indian to win the Pritzker Prize, considered architecture’s ‘Nobel’ equivalent. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat on March 6, 2018. (Amit Dave / REUTERS)
People clean the bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee after it was vandalized by unknown people at Keoratola Mohasoshan in Kolkata on March 7, 2018. (PTI)
A member of Tibetan Youth Congress protests against China to commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet at the Chinese Embassy, New Delhi on March 9, 2018. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Vijay Goel, Ananth Kumar and other cabinet ministers pose for a photograph after their victory in the Assembly elections in the North-East, on the first day of the second phase of the budget session in New Delhi on March 05, 2018. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced by the CBI at Patiala house Court in connection with its probe in the INX media case in New Delhi on March 6, 2018. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Acid attack survivors pose during a fashion show as part of a campaign to spread the message ‘Stop Acid Sale’, in Thane on March 7, 2018, ahead of International Women's Day. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
A girl performs in a street play highlighting domestic violence before the start of a march on International Women's Day in New Delhi on March 8, 2018. (Manish Swarup / AP)
A labourer works on a salt pan in the outskirts of Nagaur district, Rajasthan on March 7, 2018. (Himanshu Sharma / AFP)
Cricketer Suresh Raina dives into his crease to complete a run during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India for the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation Twenty20 tournament at The R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 8, 2018. (Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP)
An Indian army member of the ‘Tornadoes’ motorcycle team rides through tube lights during a combined display at an officer training academy in Chennai on March 9, 2018. (Arun Sankar / AFP)
A boy performs stunts with a sword in Shivjayanti procession at Nana Peth, in Pune on March 4, 2018. (HT Photo)
Shop owners protest after MCD officers sealed their shops following orders from the Monitoring Committee in Amar Colony Market, New Delhi on March 8, 2018. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Villagers shout slogans as they carry the body of a civilian Suhail Ahmad during his funeral at Pinjura village, Srinagar on March 5, 2018. Over a dozen protests erupted across Kashmir on Monday, as tens of thousands of protesters poured into the streets after soldiers killed four civilians and two suspected militants. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)
(L to R) P. Chidambaram, Former union minister of finance, Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi, Former chief justice of India, Najeeb Jung, Former Lt. Governor of Delhi, Farooq Abdullah, Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Salman Khurshid, Former cabinet minister of external affairs, and author of the book “Triple Talaq” published by Oxford University Press at Leela Hotel in New Delhi on March 8, 2018. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
People step on a poster of US President Donald Trump during a protest against the bombing of civilians in Syria, outside the US consulate in Kolkata on March 5, 2018. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS)
about the galleryFrom the arrest of Farooq Takla, alleged key conspirator behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi’s Pritzker Architecture Prize win -- a round up of the week across India in pictures.