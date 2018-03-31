From Ram Navami to ISRO’s GSAT-6A launch: India this week in photos
Mar 31, 2018 18:24 IST
/
An artist dressed as Hanuman dances in the street on the occasion of Ram Navami in Bangalore, Karnartaka. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
/
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-6A communications satellite launches on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (ISRO / PTI)
/
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel march during a graduation parade in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Amit Dave / REUTERS)
/
Congress workers hold placards and protest against the CBSE board exam paper leak outside CBSE headquarters in New Delhi. (Kamal Kishore / PTI)
/
Boys transport sand with the help of horses, gathered from the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi. (Cathal McNaughton / REUTERS)
/
Media persons and journalist unions in New Delhi protest against the Delhi Police’s assault on journalists during the a ‘Padyatra’ organised by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
/
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti seen at New Delhi railway station on the former’s arrival for treatment at Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
A devotee from the Jain community uses a mirror to view a statue of Lord Mahavir while offering prayers on Mahavir Jayanti at the Sri Mahavir Jain Temple in Hyderabad, Telangana. (Noah Seelam / AFP)
/
A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the river Ganga, after the celebrations on the final day of Navratri in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS)
/
An man portraying Jesus Christ is tied to a cross during a re-enactment to mark Good Friday in Guwahati, Assam. (Anuwar Hazarika / REUTERS)
/
A one-horned rhinoceros is spotted during a rhino census at the Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat District, Assam. (Anuwar Hazarika / REUTERS)
/
Students of the CBSE board protest against the Central Board of Secondary Education for announcing a re-examination of leaked papers, near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
/
Police personnel patrol after clashes and incidents of arson over Ram Navami procession at Raniganj in Burdwan district, West Bengal. (PTI)
/
Mahouts bathe an elephant at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. (Sivaram V / REUTERS)
/
Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Shiva during the annual Panguni celebrations of the Mylapore Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
/
A boy looks on as his friend dives into the Arabian Sea, on a hot day in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Mitesh Bhuvad / PTI)
/
Congress President Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a road show as a part of his Janashirvada Yatra from K R Pete to Pandavapura and Srirangapatna in Karnataka. (Shailendra Bhojak / PTI)
/
Social activist Anna Hazare ends his indefinite fast demanding for a Lokpal, following talks with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
about the galleryFrom Ram Navami celebrations across the nation to of ISRO’s GSAT-6A satellite launch -- a round-up of top photos across the country.