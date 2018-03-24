From the discovery of 39 Indians missing in Iraq to Kashmir unrest: India this week in pictures
Mar 25, 2018 10:58 IST
Harjit Kaur (L) with her mother-in-law Joginder Kaur (C) mourns the death of her husband Gurcharan Singh who was killed along with 39 Indians who went missing in Iraq in 2014, at Jalal Usma village near Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal / HT Photo)
Police and paramilitary officers pay respects during the wreath laying ceremony of their colleague Deepak Thusoo, who was killed in a gun battle with suspected rebels, during a ceremony at the police headquarters in Srinagar on Thursday. (Dar Yasin / AP)
A woman offer prayers after a dip in the polluted waters of river Yamuna, near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on Monday. (Ravi Choudhary / PTI)
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday started an indefinite hunger strike to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government at Ramlila Maidan. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
An Air India Boeing 787 arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, on Thursday after crossing Saudi airspace en route its journey from New Delhi to Israel for the first time. (Jack Guez / AFP)
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Vibhushan award to noted music composer Ilaiyaraaja at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
A woman rides a bike with her son during the ‘Gudi Padwa’ celebrations at Girgaon in Mumbai on Sunday. (Ragul Krishnan / HT Photo)
A woman touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
A one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam on Sunday. (Anupam Nath / AP)
Railway job aspirants block railway tracks demanding recruitment into the railway services between Matunga and Dadar stations in Central Railway in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijayanand Gupta / HT Photo)
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon during a protest, organised by Punjab's main opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), demanding debt waiver of farmers in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ajay Verma / REUTERS)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers march along a road during an event to mark the Hindu New Year in Allahabad on Sunday. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)
Indian player Harmanpreet Kaur bats against Australia during the Women's T20 Triangular Series in Mumbai on Thursday. (Rajanish Kakade / AP)
A participant walks under a rainbow flag during a pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Ajay Verma / REUTERS)
Workers carry plastic chairs after a political party rally in Mumbai on Monday. (Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presents the budget by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in Delhi Assembly in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session at I G Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
A model presents a creation by young fashion designers from Pearl Academy during the last day of the Amazon Fashion week 2018 on Sunday. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
Army personnel stand guard as at least four militants and four security personnel were killed during an encounter, at Halmatpora in Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. (PTI)
A farmer checks his wheat crop that was damaged in heavy rain on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
Indian Catholic Christians take part in the mass of the Chrism at Saint Mary's Church in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad. The Mass of the Chrism refers to the religious ceremony of anointing with consecrated oil (chrism) as part of ecclesiastical functions. (Noah Seelam / AFP)
A view of the rail locomotive plant where India’s first 12,000 Horsepower electric engine is being produced, at Madhepura in Bihar. The trail of prototype locomotive is planned in May and is expected to be put in service by July 2018. (PTI)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his dismissal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim during the final Twenty20 international cricket match of the Nidahas Trophy between Bangladesh and India in Colombo on Sunday. (Ishara S. Kodiakara / AFP)
A man carries coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi on Tuesday. (Cathal McNaughton / REUTERS)
about the galleryFrom the discovery of the remains of 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 to the deadliest encounter between Indian armed forces and militants in Kashmir so far this year -- a round-up of top photos across the country.