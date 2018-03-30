In pics: Kashmir Valley turns yellow, and how
Mar 30, 2018 23:13 IST
/
Mustard is the main winter crop in Kashmir. Mustard oil is used in most local dishes. (Waseem Andrabi/ht photo )
/
Poplar trees are seen in the middle of a mustard field with a snow-capped Pir Panjal range in the backdrop. (Waseem Andrabi/ht photo )
/
The yellow flowers are the first sign of warmth after a long spell of cold. A famer is working in the field, which is mostly covered in snow during winter. (Waseem Andrabi/ht)
/
Sowing is done in September and October. Once winter ends, the rising temperature causes the rapeseed-mustard crop to blossom, and harvesting is done at the end of May. (Waseem Andrabi/ht)
/