India: Today news in pictures
Mar 12, 2018 17:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s biggest solar power plant in Mirzapur district’s Chhanvey. Built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore by French firm ENGIE, the 75 MW solar plant has come up at Dadar Kalan village on the hilly terrain of the Vindhyas range. Some 1,18,600 solar panels have been set up in over 380 acres. (Rajesh Kumar / HT Photo)
Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a ‘Long March’ from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, arrived at Azad Maidan early on Monday. The state government reached out to farmers, and after a long meeting, announced that it has agreed to most of their demands; the farmers’ leaders, in turn, said they have withdrawn the agitation. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Three militants, including one who allegedly killed a policeman in Srinagar last month, were shot dead in an encounter with security forces early on Monday, police said. Two of the slain militants have been identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais Shafi of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, while the identity of the third is being ascertained, a police statement said. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meets an injured who was caught in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, admitted at the Bodi public hospital, in Madurai early Monday. At least 36 people were trapped when a fire broke out at Kurangani Hills. A total of 27 trekkers were rescued with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters since Sunday. (PTI)
Exiled Tibetan Buddhist nuns in front of a mural of Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama during a gathering to mark the 59th anniversary of National Tibetan Women’s Uprising day at Mcleodganj near Dharamsala. (Shyam Sharma / HT Photo)
Unitech Vista home buyers protest outside the Unitech House office at Sector 45 in Gurgaon. The Supreme Court today sought details of all unencumbered assets of the embattled real estate major and said that they would be auctioned to refund money to home buyers. (Sanjeev Verma / HT File)
Karti Chidambaram exits after the hearing at Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The Court sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media corruption case, while dismissing his plea for early hearing of his bail application. (Sushil Kumar / HT Photo)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurating Uttar Pradesh’s biggest solar power plant to the farmers' protest in Maharashta reaching a conclusion.
