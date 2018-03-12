 India: Today news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 12, 2018-Monday
New Delhi
India: Today news in pictures

Mar 12, 2018 17:28 IST
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurating Uttar Pradesh’s biggest solar power plant to the farmers' protest in Maharashta reaching a conclusion.

