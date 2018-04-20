India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 20, 2018 17:19 IST
The Gujarat high court on Friday acquitted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and upheld the conviction of Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case, in which 97 people were killed. On February 28 that year, 97 people from the Muslim community -- mostly migrants from Karnataka and Maharashtra -- were slaughtered by a mob of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal supporters. The locality with nearly 800 houses was set on fire. (Sam Panthaky / AFP File )
Seven opposition parties led by the Congress submitted a notice seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. The MPs who signed the notice are from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Randeep Surjewala, besides CPI’s D Raja and NCP’s Vandana Chavan submitted it. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
India on Friday expressed “deep anguish” at tricolour being pulled down, torn and stamped on during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in London and said it expects the UK government to take action, including legal measures, against those responsible. Britain officially apologised on Thursday for the incident that prompted a strong protest from the Indian high commission. (Hannah McKay / REUTERS)
A woman along with her children holds umbrella as it rains in Srinagar, India. Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall today, while the plains in the valley were lashed by rains. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Former Delhi high court chief justice Rajinder Sachar (C) who chaired the Sachar Committee, constituted by then Congress-led central government, which submitted a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India passed away on Friday in the national Capital. (SN Sinha / HT Archive)
Failure to set up control rooms to monitor vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons in buses and taxis has forced the central government to extend by a year the April 1, 2018 deadline for mandatory installation of these devices in all commercial public transport vehicles. The deferment of the deadline exposes the government’s failure to implement promised measures to improve safety in public transport following the December 2012 gang rape in Delhi. (Sameer Sehgal / HT File)
The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the security cover of ruling BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a teenage girl in Unnao last year. Four policemen deployed at Sengar’s Makhi residence in Unnao and three police gunners accompanying him have been withdrawn from his service. (Deepak Gupta / HT File)
A group of men allegedly attacked the house of artist Durga Malathi in Kerala’s Palakkad on Thursday night for drawing the picture of the eight-year-old girl gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. “They threatened me with dire consequences if I draw more pictures and paintings depicting the plight of the victim. They said my drawings and paintings hurt their sentiments. But they can’t stifle me like this,” Malathi said. (Parveen Kumar / HT File)
