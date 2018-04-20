 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Apr 20, 2018 17:19 IST
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from Gujarat high court acquitting former BJP minister Maya Kodnani from 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case to Congress led seven opposition parties seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

