India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 07, 2018 17:30 IST
/
Restoration work in progress after Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue was vandalised in Kolkata.The attacks on statues of leaders that started in Tripura are spreading through the country with the latest incident reported from Uttar Pradesh. Statues of Communist, right-wing and anti-caste champions have been targeted in recent days. PM Modi on Wednesday condemned the incidents of vandalism and warned of stern action against those found guilty. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
/
A Kashmiri girl plays cricket on a street during restriction in downtown area of Srinagar. Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian district to maintain law and order in view of a strike and a protest march called by separatists against shifting of Kashmiri prisoners out of the Valley and killings in a firing incident on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
/
DMK activists protest against H Raja at Mount Road in Chennai on Wednesday. Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu H Raja issued an apology for his remarks on social reformer EVR Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, on Facebook and said that the comment that sparked a controversy in the state was posted by an administrator without his permission. (Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
/
Accused Tejas Sharma (C) being taken out of the Karnataka lokayukta’s office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka lokayukta Vishwanath Shetty was injured when a complainant stabbed him in his Bengaluru office on Wednesday, police said. Shetty was out of danger and the accused had been arrested, Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said. (ANI)
/
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs stage protest at Parliament House, demanding Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh during the second phase of the Budget Session. TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will clarify his stand on withdrawing from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre on Wednesday, a day after his party’s legislators demanded to pull out from the coalition over the issue of special category status. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank, arrives at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to record his statement in connection with the Punjab National Bank scam, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (REUTERS )
/
India has 121 billionaires -- 19 more than last year -- making them the third largest group of the ultra-rich after those from the US and China, according to Forbes business magazine, which produces an annual list of wealthiest individuals around the world. Mukesh Ambani, who keeps his standing as the richest Indian, is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion, according to the list. (Denis Balibouse / REUTERS)
/
The Lok Sabha was adjourned abruptly on Wednesday amid protests by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over special category status for Andhra Pradesh, among other demands. It was the third day in a row when the proceedings of the House were disrupted due to protests. The budget session had reconvened after a month long recess on March 5. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
Police detain activists of the All India Trinamool Congress Party (AITCP) who were sitting on hunger strike along with social workers against the implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the central government on the 'langar' or free community kitchen of the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from PM Narendra Modi condemning incidents of vandalism reported from various parts of the country to Karnataka lokayukta Vishwanath Shetty being injured when a complainant stabbed him in his Bengaluru office on Wednesday.