 India: Today's news in pictures
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 21, 2018-Wednesday
New Delhi
India: Today’s news in pictures

Mar 21, 2018 17:32 IST
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from the 102nd birth anniversary of Ustad Bismillah Khan to the government alleging that the opposition Congress had “roped in” Cambridge Analytica — a UK-based data analytics firm accused of wrongly accessing Facebook user data for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — to run their 2019 electoral campaign.

