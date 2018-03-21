India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 21, 2018 17:32 IST
/
Shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan performs during an event on October 23, 1995. Born this day in 1916, to a family of court musicians in Bihar, the maestro’s relationship with his shehnai saw him often refer to it as his wife. A recipient of all four civilian awards, including the Bharat Ratna, Ustad Bismillah Khan would have turned 102 today. (Dinesh Kumar / HT Archive)
/
Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Sharadamba Temple during his visit to Chikmagalur, Karnataka on Wednesday. He also interacted with the students of the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University in Sringeri Mutt. “Continuing our #JanaAashirwadaYatre, today I will be addressing public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. I will also visit the Sringeri Mutt and the Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier in the day. (PTI)
/
Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel (L) and Raj Babbar (R) share a moment before a press conference during the Parliament budget session in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar has offered to resign from his post, sources close to him said. “Yes, Babbar has offered to resign and the party high command will now take a decision on it,” said a senior Congress leader seeking anonymity. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
Former Telecom Minister A Raja addresses the gathering at his book launch 'The 2G Saga Unfolds' in New Delhi. The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued a notice to Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate challenging their acquittal in a money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam. (Arun Sharma / PTI File)
/
The government on Wednesday warned social media platforms like Facebook of “strong action” if any attempt was made by them to influence the country’s electoral process. The government also alleged that the opposition Congress had “roped in” Cambridge Analytica to run their 2019 electoral campaign. (PTI File)
/
Five persons were killed while eight were injured after a car rammed into a Haryana Roadways bus near Hisar’ s Durjanpur village on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Durjanpur flyover after the driver lost control of the car due to a tyre burst. (HT Photo)
/
Doctors, health workers and pharmacists could be jailed for up to two years for failing to report cases of tuberculosis, a health ministry notification has said, a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would eliminate the disease by 2025. (Mahesh Kumar A / AP)
/
Indian women's cricket team member Jemimah Rodrigues bats in the nets during a training session ahead of the women's cricket tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Twenty20 (T20) women's tri-series will be played between India, Australia, and England. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)
/
Students participate in a special prayer ceremony at a school in Jammu in honour of 39 missing Indians whose bodies were found buried in a mound near Badush, Iraq. (Channi Anand / AP)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from the 102nd birth anniversary of Ustad Bismillah Khan to the government alleging that the opposition Congress had “roped in” Cambridge Analytica — a UK-based data analytics firm accused of wrongly accessing Facebook user data for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — to run their 2019 electoral campaign.