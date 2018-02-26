India: Today’s news in pictures
Feb 26, 2018 16:57 IST
Bollywood actor Rekha arrives at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai following Sridevi’s death. An autopsy was conducted late Sunday night and a chartered flight has flown to Dubai to bring the deceased actor to India for her funeral at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans in Juhu, Ville Parle. Sridevi, died in a Dubai hotel on February 24, due to accidental drowning. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
The Delhi Police told a court on Monday, the CCTV footage obtained from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in connection with an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash appeared tampered with, adding that there was the timestamp on the clip did not match the sequence of events. The Delhi government, meanwhile, is considering live-streaming all official meetings. (Sonu Mehta/HT File)
JNU students along with Najeeb’s family members protest outside CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. 27-year-old Najeeb has been missing since October 14-15, 2016 after a scuffle at his JNU hostel allegedly with ABVP activists the previous night. The RSS students’ wing has denied any involvement in his disappearance. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
An elderly woman sits in a queue as she waits for her turn to cast vote during the Tripura Assembly elections at Dhanpur polling station, some 90km south of Agartala on Monday. According to ANI, re-polling is being held in Dhanpur, Sonamura, Teliamura, Kadamtala-Kurti, Ampinagar and Sabroom Assembly constituencies in Tripura. (PTI)
Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Monday announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress. “As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India,” Bhutia said in a tweet. (Bikram Sashanker / HT File)
A relative kisses a new recruit after the graduation ceremony of the Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) at an army base on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
The stage is set for Tuesday’s crucial Assembly elections in the two north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the Congress and the BJP are pitted against each other. While the former has fielded 59 candidates, the latter has put up nominees in 47 constituencies. (Anupam Nath / AP File Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi during the first day of the budget session of State Assembly in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
Delhi BJP President Shri Manoj Tiwari with party supporters at a prayer meeting during ‘Samvidhan ki Shapth’ protest against Kejriwal government at Rajghat, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from the death of Sridevi, to the eve of crucial Assembly elections in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland.