India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 14, 2018 17:51 IST
Union Minister for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flag off the Delhi Metro Pink Line at DMRC Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The new corridor will especially benefit college students, as the Delhi University’s South and North campuses will be connected directly by the metro for the first time. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate their party's victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-poll elections in Lucknow on Wednesday. Candidates of the Samajwadi Party consolidated leads over nearest BJP rivals in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, latest trends showed. In Bihar, the RJD won in Jehanabad, while the BJP won Bhabua. In the third seat, Araria, Lalu Prasad’s RJD is leading by 86,000 votes. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT Photo)
Tibetan people hold placards and flags during a peaceful protest against the Chinese government during commemorations of the 10th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising, at Parliament Street near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh along with Union Minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir pay homage to the nine CRPF personnel killed at Bastar in an LMV blast by suspected naxals, in Raipur on Wednesday. (PTI)
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik gives final touches to a sculpture in honour of British physicist and award-winning author Stephen Hawking at Puri beach on Wednesday. Hawking passed away today, aged 76. Propelled to superstardom by his 1988 book “A Brief History of Time”, Hawking dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe. (Asit Kumar / AFP)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all interim pleas seeking to intervene as parties in the Babri masjid- Ram temple land dispute case. A special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Najeeb accepted the contention that only original parties to the dispute be allowed to advance arguments and the intervention applications of unrelated persons be rejected. (Sonu Mehta / HT File)
With Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro facing delays due to a tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over funding, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed the involvement of private entities to run its trains, a top official said. In a bid to reduce the funds required, DMRC has also proposed that private parties be involved in running essential services like elevators, escalators and automated fare collection gates. (Salman Ali / HT File)
The UIDAI said on Wednesday the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts or applying for Tatkal passports will continue, while the deadline for linking it to existing bank accounts and PAN has been extended by the Supreme Court. (Saumya Khandelwal / REUTERS File)
Low-fare carrier IndiGo cancelled 42 flights and GoAir six on Wednesday, as 11 of their 320 Neo aircraft remained grounded for the third day on the orders of the aviation regulator. According to IndiGo’s website, fliers at airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Dehradun and Srinagar were affected by the cancellations. (Vipin Kumar / HT File)
