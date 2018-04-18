India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 18, 2018 17:39 IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May (R), speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Modi arrived in London early on Wednesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as he looks to enhance India’s role in multilateral organisations. He is the first Indian PM to attend the meet in nearly a decade. (Simon Dawson / Bloomberg)
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday apologised to senior journalist Lakshmi Subramanian after he set off a firestorm by patting her cheek at a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday. The apology came following a demand by journalists in the state after Subramanian tweeted a picture of the incident and expressed her shock at his behaviour. (R Senthil Kumar / PTI File)
M. Tahir Merchant, alias Tahir Takla, one of the convicts in the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts who was sentenced to death on September 7, 2017, suffered a heart attack in the prison around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and was rushed to Sassoon Hospital. He failed to respond to treatment and breathed his last around 3.45 a.m. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT File)
President Ram Nath Kovind (2R) along with his wife Savita Kovind (2L), J&K governor Narinder Nath Vohra (R) and J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (L), during the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Kovind strongly condemned the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and said the success of a society lay in the kind of protection it provides its children. (Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi seen with students of the Nigohi Junior School during a visit to his parliamentary constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday he told the people of Amethi that in 15 years, the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California. He also accused the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government of halting the state’s progress by taking away big projects. (Sumit Kumar / HT Photo)
Two storms lashed parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Tuesday evening killing at least 15 people as winds topping 80 kmph toppled trees, disrupted train and air traffic and uprooted electric poles in the region. In Kolkata, five people died when a tree fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in the central part of the state capital. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Three men were arrested on charges of rape in Delhi’s Rohini suburb when the mother of the teenaged victim filed a police complaint after a neighbour alerted her about videos circulating of the incident. The incident took place two weeks ago in Mangolpur Kalan locality when the main accused, a 32-year-old who is also the girl’s neighbour, allegedly lured her to his home. (Munish Sharma / REUTERS)
Law students hold placards during a protest calling for justice in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, at Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London to Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit apologising to a senior woman journalist, after patting her cheek at a press conference at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.