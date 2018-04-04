India: Today’s news in pictures
Thousands of Muslim women gathered on Wednesday afternoon and held a silent protest against triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The HRD ministry has set up a “high-powered committee” to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers. Headed by former HRD secretary VS Oberoi, it will also suggest measures to make the process secure through the use of technology and submit a report by May 31 to the ministry. (Anushree Fadnavis / HT Photo)
Authorities have decided to close all educational institutions and postpone exams scheduled for Wednesday as tension continued in the Kashmir Valley. Heavy security deployment is also in place to maintain law and order. (Dar Yasin / AP)
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, saying the whole country is behind the athletes. India have sent a 220-strong contingent to the 21st edition of the Games. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal amid attempts to garner support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party TDP against the Centre on Wednesday. It is believe Naidu discussed the issue of Special Category Status, promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and the Centre’s “injustice” toward his state. (PTI)
DMK members along with farmers and a pair of bulls stage a protest demanding that the Central Government constitutes a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the Supreme Court direction in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (PTI)
