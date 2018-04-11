 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 11, 2018 17:24 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from an acknowledgement by Mark Zuckerberg of the importance of preventing interference in upcoming elections like those in India during a congressional hearing to a day of wins and advancements for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

latest photogalleries

featured photos