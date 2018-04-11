India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 11, 2018 17:24 IST
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his congressional hearing on Tuesday apologised publicly for the social network’s misuse of members’ data during a congressional hearing and said he wants to ensure protection of integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of upcoming polls in countries, including India, Pakistan and Brazil. (Al Drago / Bloomberg)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to lay down guidelines on setting up benches and allocation of work to judges in the apex and high courts, saying the Chief Justice of India is the “first among equals.” Justice Chelameswar (2nd R), the senior-most judge after the CJI, had on January 12 held a press conference with justices Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph raising questions on “selective” case allocation. (Arvind Yadav / HT File)
Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak on Wednesday. Meanwhile India added three more medals to its tally through shooting and beat England in the men’s hockey Pool B showdown. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP)
Two civilians and an Army jawan were killed and two security personnel injured, during an encounter with militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on Wednesday. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP File)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday removed Kumar Vishwas as the in-charge of its unit in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year, replacing him with Deepak Bajpai. (Sushil Kumar / HT File)
BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Nand Kumar / PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from an acknowledgement by Mark Zuckerberg of the importance of preventing interference in upcoming elections like those in India during a congressional hearing to a day of wins and advancements for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.