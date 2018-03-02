India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 02, 2018 16:36 IST
Devotees and tourists celebrate Holi in Pushkar, Rajasthan. Colour-smeared people greeted each other and spread happiness, as the whole country celebrated Holi with great fervour on Friday. (Himanshu Sharma / AFP)
Ten Maoists and a constable of elite commando force Greyhounds were killed in an encounter in forest areas of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana, the police said on Friday. This is one of the biggest encounters in recent times and is a big jolt to the Maoist party, said a senior police officer. (ANI)
A boy who joined militancy in Kashmir has returned home on Friday following an appeal by his mother, a senior police official said. “Another young boy responding to the appeals of crying mother returned to the fold of family leaving path of violence in the valley”, DGP SP Vaid said in a tweet. Four Kashmiri youngsters, who had taken to militancy, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in 2017. (Mukhtar Khan / AP File)
The United States government is aware of media reports that claim diamond jeweller Nirav Modi is in the country but is unable to confirm them, a state department official said on Friday. A US court, meanwhile, passed an interim order that prevents creditors from collecting debt from Modi-owned Firestar Diamond Inc. after it filed for bankruptcy. (REUTERS File)
All cinema theatres in the five south Indian states will stop screening films indefinitely from Friday to demand reduction of Virtual Print Fee (VPF). The shutdown will continue till the Digital Service Providers (DSPs) reduce VPF for regional language films, announced the South Indian Film Producers Council here on Thursday. (Noah Seelam / AFP)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wears the ceremonial hat of the Gelug school of the Tibetan Buddhism as he gives a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India on Friday. (Ashwini Bhatia) / AP)
The Congress state leadership is likely to meet in the next few days to finalise future plans, even as state spokesperson KK Mishra said the party was “chalking out a calendar to launch movements against the government”. The Congress is planning a major campaign to expose the “false propaganda” of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh, as the opposition party looks to carry the momentum from victories in two bypolls to the assembly elections slated this year. (PTI File)
Political parties in the three northeastern states that went to polls last month — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — are scrambling to strike possible alliances ahead of counting day on Saturday. “We reached out to voters as best as we could. Now let’s see what they have decided,” said Bijan Dhar, CPM’s state secretary for Tripura. After 25 years in power, the CPM-ruled state is facing a tough fight from the BJP, which tied up with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). (PTI File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from an encounter in forest areas of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district that killed 10 Maoists to Holi 2018 celebrations across India.