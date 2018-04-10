 Photos: 14,000 sq ft of Mithila art transforms Bihar’s Madhubani Junction | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: 14,000 sq ft of Mithila art transforms Bihar’s Madhubani Junction

Apr 10, 2018 10:35 IST
about the gallery
Under an initiative of the Indian Railways’ "Rail Swacch Mission," 200 local artists, eighty percent of them women, in the Madhubani district in Bihar, volunteered over a period of two months to paint over 14,000 square feet of the Madhubani railway junction's walls in the region's famous Mithila style. Once considered among the dirtiest railway stations in the country, it has now been transformed into one of its cleanest.

latest photogalleries

featured photos