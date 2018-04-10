Photos: 14,000 sq ft of Mithila art transforms Bihar’s Madhubani Junction

about the gallery

Under an initiative of the Indian Railways’ "Rail Swacch Mission," 200 local artists, eighty percent of them women, in the Madhubani district in Bihar, volunteered over a period of two months to paint over 14,000 square feet of the Madhubani railway junction's walls in the region's famous Mithila style. Once considered among the dirtiest railway stations in the country, it has now been transformed into one of its cleanest.