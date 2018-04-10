Photos: 14,000 sq ft of Mithila art transforms Bihar’s Madhubani Junction
Apr 10, 2018 10:35 IST
The entrance of Madhubani railway station decorated with Mithila or Madhubani paintings, in Madhubani district, Bihar. Once considered among the dirtiest railway stations on the Indian Railways network, Madhubani Junction in Bihar now sports a revamped look with Mithila paintings adorning premises walls. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
Passengers wait for trains in an area decorated with Mithila wall paintings. Gannath Mishra, a senior railway official supervising the project calls it a world record of sorts with a total wall area of over 14,000 sq ft fully painted under various themes using the region’s traditional Mithila painting style. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
Artist Kalpana Singh demonstrates the Mithila or Madhubani painting style on a silk cloth in Bihar. An initiative under the ‘Rail Swacch Mission,’ about 225 artists, 80% of them women volunteered to spruce up the station over a period of two months, free of cost. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
Mithila paintings are done with fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens and matchsticks. Artists use natural dyes and pigments, and depict scenes from daily life in the region of from epic texts in geometric style. Flora, fauna and natural motifs fill up the empty spaces. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
Indian Railways station master Jagdamba Prasad walks past Mithila wall paintings inside the Madhubani railway station. Madhubani art, traditionally famous for its prevalence on the walls and floors of rustic homes, today boasts of the coveted GI (Geographical Indication) tag and is painted on cloth, canvas and paper. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
The revamped station has also been drawing more visitors since the art began adorning its walls. At a recent function celebrating the work, Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak, an ambassador of the Swachh Rail Mission, felicitated each of the artists with a Rs 2,000 cash reward. (Prakash Singh / AFP)
