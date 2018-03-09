 Photos: All-woman railway crew in Rajasthan derails sexist attitudes | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: All-woman railway crew in Rajasthan derails sexist attitudes

Mar 09, 2018 11:34 IST
about the gallery
An all-woman railway crew at Jaipur’s Gandhinagar railway station chips away at sexist attitudes while breaking new ground in Rajasthan and operating a railway station from the bottom up in roles of superintendents, conductors and even as the station masters.

latest photogalleries

featured photos

/india-news