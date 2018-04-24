Photos: Boosting self-image with makeup courses for blind Brazilian women

about the gallery

At the Laramara association in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, trainers from a local salon worked with blind and visually impaired women in overcoming the challenges of doing their own makeup with a free course and in the process build self-image. In the class, blind and visually impaired attendees were taught various makeup techniques and how to groom themselves with minimal assistance. The women also learnt how to use cosmetics with Braille writing as guides to sort through the various kinds of products and pick shades of their choosing.