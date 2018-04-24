Photos: Boosting self-image with makeup courses for blind Brazilian women
Apr 24, 2018 11:25 IST
/
Keilane, 24, who is visually impaired and has 20% vision, applies false eyelashes during a cosmetics class at the Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here, blind women are taught makeup and grooming techniques in free courses given by a Sao Paulo beauty salon, and attendees say it works wonders for their self-image. (Nacho doce / REUTERS)
Ana Paula de Camargo (L) and Camila (R), who are visually impaired, apply makeup overseen by their teacher. No need for mirrors here as these women go about applying eye-liner, mascara and blush brushes. (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
Ana (L) and Camila (R) while applying makeup during the workshop. “People say why do you put on makeup if you can’t see it. But I am so happy that I can do it confidently now,” said Ana, a 30-year-old housewife. (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
Flavia, 28, who is visually impaired, learns how to put kohl with the help of her teacher during the class. The free courses held at the Laramara association for blind people on the west side of Sao Paulo was offered by the Jacques Janine salon to help women overcome the challenges of doing their own makeup. (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
A bottle of black mascara with Braille writing on it is seen as Maria, 44, who is blind, gets make her makeup done with the help of her trainer. Braille dots on the cosmetics allow them to find the shadow colours and brushes they need. (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
Ana examines an eye shadow pallette with her left eye, which has 15% vision. Not having to depend on someone else for their makeup and losing the fear of doing it wrong was awesome, said Alexandra da Silva, also attending the training session. (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
The women chat after their cosmetics class. “Who says I can’t see my face? Maybe not like other people. But I imagine my face and I believe I am beautiful,” said Maria Mirian Callange, a 44-year-old acupuncturist with failing vision who took the class. “Now I can increase my beauty.” (Nacho Doce / REUTERS)
about the galleryAt the Laramara association in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, trainers from a local salon worked with blind and visually impaired women in overcoming the challenges of doing their own makeup with a free course and in the process build self-image. In the class, blind and visually impaired attendees were taught various makeup techniques and how to groom themselves with minimal assistance. The women also learnt how to use cosmetics with Braille writing as guides to sort through the various kinds of products and pick shades of their choosing.