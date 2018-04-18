Photos: India takes to the streets in protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

about the gallery

As public outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases grew in recent weeks, people in several cities across India took to the streets demanding safety for women and swift action from the government and judiciary against those accused in both cases. In Kathua an 8-year-old nomadic girl was held captive over a number of days in a temple, raped and killed in January while in Unnao, a teenager was allegedly raped by a BJP lawmaker last year with her father dying in police custody earlier in April. Both cases have shaken the nation in ways similar to the December 2012 gang rape in Delhi, raised questions anew of women’s safety in the country.