Photos | Juvenile home to jail: A school killer turns leading don in Haryana underworld

Mar 05, 2018 11:38 IST
The 28 February acquittal of a bus conductor in last year’s murder of a schoolboy in Gurgaon has turned focus on to another accused, a juvenile. HT traces back to 2007 when Akash Yadav, another teenager shot his classmate at a school and finds that he is now a leading don in Haryana’s underworld.

