Photos: Mafia active on Yamuna floodplain in Delhi despite NGT bans

Despite several National Green Tribunal orders over the past four years, banning several activities including sand mining, dumping of debris, encroachment and open defecation in the Yamuna floodplains, fresh evidence shows illegal sand mining, groundwater extraction and the dumping of debris continues unabated with the mafia pursuing these activities. Private security guards employed by the DDA to patrol the floodplain also raise the issue of a lack of visible action towards instances of illegal activity putting into question the role of authorities like the police and DDA, meant to specifically curb them.