 Photos: A taste of death at this Bangkok coffee shop | lifestyle | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: A taste of death at this Bangkok coffee shop

Apr 12, 2018 10:02 IST
about the gallery
Dying for a cup of coffee? You will feel right at home at Bangkok's new "death awareness" cafe, a macabre, Buddhist spin on the themed-cafe craze where customers are urged to confront their own mortality. With drinks called "death" and "painful" on the menu and a skeleton out on a couch in the corner, the meet-your-maker theme is alive and well at this open-air lunch spot. And the centrepiece of the "Kid Mai (Think New) Death Cafe" experience is a decorated white coffin where customers are encouraged to lay down for a few minutes to contemplate their final moments -- and secure a discount.

latest photogalleries

featured photos