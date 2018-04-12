Photos: A taste of death at this Bangkok coffee shop

about the gallery

Dying for a cup of coffee? You will feel right at home at Bangkok's new "death awareness" cafe, a macabre, Buddhist spin on the themed-cafe craze where customers are urged to confront their own mortality. With drinks called "death" and "painful" on the menu and a skeleton out on a couch in the corner, the meet-your-maker theme is alive and well at this open-air lunch spot. And the centrepiece of the "Kid Mai (Think New) Death Cafe" experience is a decorated white coffin where customers are encouraged to lay down for a few minutes to contemplate their final moments -- and secure a discount.